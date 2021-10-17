Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Declines By 36.8%

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MAURY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564. Marui Group has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.81 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

