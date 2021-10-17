Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Declines By 36.8%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MAURY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,564. Marui Group has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $42.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $443.81 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

