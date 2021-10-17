Short Interest in Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Expands By 34.2%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 545,400 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the September 15th total of 406,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRETF. CIBC cut their price target on Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$17.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

MRETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.