Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Drops By 29.1%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the September 15th total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

NYSE MCN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,060. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $8.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Company Profile

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

