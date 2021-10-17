Short Interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Drops By 43.4%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,520,000 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 59,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,553,000 after buying an additional 2,704,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,084,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,392,000 after purchasing an additional 402,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,539 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,061,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,999,000 after acquiring an additional 889,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,414,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,091,231. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

