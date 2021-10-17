Short Interest in Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Increases By 74.1%

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HYSNY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417. Hysan Development has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.3705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.95%.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

