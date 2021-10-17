Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Decreases By 31.0%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 965,400 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,257,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after buying an additional 717,546 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,441,000 after buying an additional 559,565 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,173,000 after buying an additional 361,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 178,556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 348,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,745,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.68. 3,039,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.