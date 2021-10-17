Short Interest in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Drops By 55.5%

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,000 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the September 15th total of 756,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,855,000 after acquiring an additional 807,681 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,165,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,484,000 after acquiring an additional 603,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after acquiring an additional 585,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,810.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,383,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,244,000 after buying an additional 280,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

FMX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.16. The company had a trading volume of 633,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.