Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Declines By 43.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.58. 8,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,710. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.