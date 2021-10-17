Short Interest in Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Expands By 109.4%

Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the September 15th total of 206,900 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Esports Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Esports Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Esports Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Esports Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Esports Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBET opened at $24.46 on Friday. Esports Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97.

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

