Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Increases By 35.9%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 986.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 86,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 35,736 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:CEMI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.41. 781,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%. The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

