Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on discoverIE Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,220 ($15.94) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

DSCV stock opened at GBX 1,076 ($14.06) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,084.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 928.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.77. discoverIE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 559.84 ($7.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,274 ($16.64).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

