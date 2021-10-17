Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,989.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,885.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 0.90%.

In other news, insider Dharmash Mistry bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) per share, for a total transaction of £48,575 ($63,463.55). Insiders have bought a total of 2,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,887,149 over the last quarter.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

