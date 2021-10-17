Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €183.40 ($215.76).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €135.90 ($159.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.44. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €140.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.65.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.