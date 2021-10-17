Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the September 15th total of 15,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SESN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Sesen Bio from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

SESN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,781,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,247,758. The company has a market cap of $187.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

