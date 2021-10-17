Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the September 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of MCRB traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,026. The company has a market capitalization of $578.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on MCRB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
