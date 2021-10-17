Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the September 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MCRB traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,026. The company has a market capitalization of $578.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCRB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.