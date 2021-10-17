Senvest Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Senvest Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 484,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 876,658 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immersion by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 139,538 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 967,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immersion by 29.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 163,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 25.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 134,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of IMMR opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 49.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

