Senvest Management LLC Acquires Shares of 253,211 Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 253,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Assertio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Assertio by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,723,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 589,866 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 1,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 637,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 587,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 781,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 166,824 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.24). Assertio had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

