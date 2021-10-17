Senator Investment Group LP Boosts Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned 1.17% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45,928.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 91,857 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 77,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 1,284,783 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 687,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,666. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.