Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million.

SELB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

NASDAQ:SELB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,506. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $491.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

