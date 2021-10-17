Scotiabank Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$72.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares downgraded Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian increased their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48. Stantec has a one year low of C$37.46 and a one year high of C$66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$61.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.71.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$940.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.30%.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

