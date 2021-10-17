Scotiabank Raises Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$11.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cormark lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 20.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.72 and a 1-year high of C$7.12.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$193.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$188.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

In other news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

