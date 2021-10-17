Scotiabank Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$22.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.96.

ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.68 and a twelve month high of C$12.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.33. The company has a market cap of C$8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.5599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.42%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

