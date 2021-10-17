Scotiabank Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$17.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.10 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.51.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.88 and a 52-week high of C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.89.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

