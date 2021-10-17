Scotiabank Boosts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$35.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PXT. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Parex Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Parex Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.61.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.30. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.05 and a twelve month high of C$25.90. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$303.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 4.4899995 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

