Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

