Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 148,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,079.0 days.

Shares of SHLAF stock remained flat at $$270.25 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.87. Schindler has a one year low of $258.70 and a one year high of $329.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHLAF. Societe Generale cut shares of Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

