SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in SBA Communications by 69.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in SBA Communications by 30.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $326.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

