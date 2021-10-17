Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $23.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SGMO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. 793,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,109. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.66. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,964 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 351,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 80,576 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 143,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

