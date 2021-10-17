Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Agricole lowered their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 196.24 ($2.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £490.59 million and a P/E ratio of 14.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 243.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 290 ($3.79).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Also, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £614.25 ($802.52). Insiders have acquired a total of 15,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,289 in the last quarter.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

