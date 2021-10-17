Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in September

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

RMCF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,248. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.80%.

In other news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $77,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 132,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,923. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

