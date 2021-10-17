Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Boosted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.45% of Rockwell Automation worth $149,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,285,000 after acquiring an additional 83,865 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.20. 379,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,417. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.68 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

