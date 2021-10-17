Rocket Vault Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00068326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00103955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,994.61 or 1.00131651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.24 or 0.06210744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00025367 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

