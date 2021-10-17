Rocket Vault (RVF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00074916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00108396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.08 or 1.00347272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.33 or 0.06256456 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00026862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.