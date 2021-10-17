Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) vs. BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and BlackRock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A BlackRock 30.39% 16.30% 3.31%

78.1% of BlackRock shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of BlackRock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Robinhood Markets and BlackRock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 36.61 $7.45 million N/A N/A BlackRock $16.21 billion 8.52 $4.93 billion $33.82 26.83

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Robinhood Markets and BlackRock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46 BlackRock 0 1 10 0 2.91

Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus target price of $53.53, suggesting a potential upside of 30.46%. BlackRock has a consensus target price of $967.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.62%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than BlackRock.

Summary

BlackRock beats Robinhood Markets on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc. engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L. Schlosstein, Susan L. Wagner, Robert Steven Kapito, Laurence Douglas Fink, and Barbara G. Novick in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

