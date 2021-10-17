Ripio Credit Network Reaches Market Cap of $13.00 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $21,611.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00083684 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00021069 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006490 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

