Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.41 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) will post $220.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.24 million to $220.58 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $231.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $890.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.77 million to $896.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $954.18 million, with estimates ranging from $942.50 million to $965.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. 289,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,889. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.