Reviewing FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and CCUR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A CCUR $5.87 million 4.29 $12.23 million N/A N/A

CCUR has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FG New America Acquisition and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

FG New America Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 55.31%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of FG New America Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FG New America Acquisition beats CCUR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

