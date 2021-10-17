Research Analysts Set Expectations for International Paper’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

International Paper stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Paper by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in International Paper by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $39,852,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in International Paper by 2,907.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after acquiring an additional 640,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.