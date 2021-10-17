Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Commercial Metals’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $31.70 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,448,000 after purchasing an additional 64,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,926,000 after acquiring an additional 386,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,070,000 after acquiring an additional 485,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,123,000 after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

