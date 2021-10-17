Razor Network Price Hits $0.0704 on Top Exchanges (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Razor Network has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Razor Network has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and $577,120.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,780,446 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

