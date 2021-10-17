Raymond James Weighs in on MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.67 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in MAG Silver by 16.2% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

