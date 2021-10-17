Raymond James Trims Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Target Price to C$92.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by Raymond James to C$92.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$99.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$17.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$62.28 and a twelve month high of C$110.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.011695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

