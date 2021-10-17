Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$99.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$62.28 and a one year high of C$110.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$70.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

