Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

