Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Issued By Oppenheimer

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.91. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.79 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

COF opened at $168.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

