Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Semtech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Shares of SMTC opened at $77.06 on Friday. Semtech has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $69,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

