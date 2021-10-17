Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the technology company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $177.05 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $108.99 and a 12-month high of $178.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.54 and its 200 day moving average is $148.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 199.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 39.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.