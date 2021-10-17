Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,552,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 105,369 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

