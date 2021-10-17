PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Shares to Split on Thursday, October 21st

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

