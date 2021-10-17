Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the September 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of PVCT remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Friday. 33,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,635. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
