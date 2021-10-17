Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the September 15th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PVCT remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Friday. 33,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,635. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

Get Provectus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of ethical pharmaceuticals for oncology and dermatology indications. Its prescription drugs treats several life threatening cancers including metastatic melanoma, liver cancer, and breast cancer.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.